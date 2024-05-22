“Long story short”, nuovo ep di Laila Al Habash (Di mercoledì 22 maggio 2024)Laila AL Habash esce con “Longstoryshort”, cioè il nuovo ep composto da quattro canzoni più uno skit, cinque storie lunghe in una forma breve, da venerdì 7 giugno 2024. Andiamo a saperne di più.
Laila Al Habash con “Longstoryshort”
“Longstoryshort” sono quattro storie più uno skit, escono il 7 giugno per Undamento e danno forma al nuovo ep di Laila Al Habash.
Si può presalvare a questo link: https://bfan.link/Laila-Long-story-short-
Cosa rappresenta l’ep?
Per farla breve, quando breve non è. Fermarsi a chiedere cosa si voglia raccontare, come volerlo fare. Scoprire di poter prendere in mano questo lavoro in toto -dalla composizione alla direzione artistica- in un processo appassionato, divertente, a volte faticoso. Un viaggio personale che esplora alcune forme di relazione, non solo amorosa.
“Longstoryshort” in tour
“Longstoryshort” va in tour con DNA concerti, ecco le date:
26/05 Milano MI AMI
02/06 Cagliari ATENEIKA
21/06 Ivrea (TO) APOLIDE
26/07 Ome (BS) DILUVIO FESTIVAL
27/07 Roma SUPER AURORA FESTIVAL
07/08 Budapest SZIGET FESTIVAL
23/08 Roseto degli Abruzzi TRANSUMARE FEST
13/09 Castelfranco Veneto SOTTOSOPRA FESTIVAL
https://spettacolo.Leggi tutta la notizia su spettacolo.periodicodaily
Notizie su altre fonti: story habash
Getting Out of The Tunnels - Getting Out of The Tunnels - The Palestinians have been knocking on the door of the world’s conscience for seven decades. It has been responding with tranquilizers, bandages, and blankets. After that, it forgets about them. A ... msn
“This is in the spirit of our tradition”: The first Jewish Biden appointee resigns over Gaza - “This is in the spirit of our tradition”: The first Jewish Biden appointee resigns over Gaza - It’s time for us to stand up against what is happening to Palestinians in our name,” Lily Greenberg Call says in an interview with In These Times. therealnews
Interior Department staffer is first Jewish Biden appointee to resign over Gaza war - Interior Department staffer is first Jewish Biden appointee to resign over Gaza war - A Jewish official in the U.S. Interior Department has become the first staffer appointed by President Joe Biden to resign over the administration's stance on Israel's war in Gaza. msn