Inter | chi è Oaktree - il nuovo proprietario del club Patrimoni - affari e figure chiave del fondo

Oaktree claims ownership of Inter Milan after missed payment - oaktree claims ownership of Inter Milan after missed payment - MILAN (Reuters) -U.S. investment fund oaktree Capital Management said it had taken ownership of Italian soccer champions Inter Milan after a missed 395 million euro ($428 million) payment from the ... msn

American fund Oaktree takes over Series A champ Inter after previous owners failed to repay loan - American fund oaktree takes over Series A champ Inter after previous owners failed to repay loan - That sum stems from a loan — and interest — taken out three years ago, shortly after Inter won its previous league title. newsday

Inter, chi è Oaktree: il fondo Usa che gestisce un patrimonio da 192 miliardi di dollari - Inter, chi è oaktree: il fondo Usa che gestisce un patrimonio da 192 miliardi di dollari - Il fondo statunitense oaktree, cui passa la proprietà dell'Inter, è uno dei maggiori asset manager globali. Quotato a Wall Street, è stato fondato nel 1995 a ... lapresse