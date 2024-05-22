Fonte : quotidiano di 22 mag 2024

India - 17enne alla guida di una Porsche uccide due persone Punito con la stesura di un tema

India 17enne

India, 17enne alla guida di una Porsche uccide due persone. Punito con la stesura di un tema (Di mercoledì 22 maggio 2024) Roma, 22 maggio, 2024 - In India la rabbia e l’indignazione della popolazione sono esplose sui social dopo che un ragazzo, che avrebbe travolto e ucciso due persone con una Porsche, è stato Punito dal giudice con quindici giorni di lavori socialmente utili e con la stesura di un testo sulla sicurezza stradale. Il tragico episodio si è verificato domenica nella città di Pune, nello stato del Maharashtra. Secondo il vice primo ministro dello stato Indiano, Devendra Fadnavis, un ragazzo, di appena 17 anni, alla guida di una Porsche da ubriaco, si sarebbe lanciato in una corsa folle e avrebbe travolto e ucciso due persone. L’incidente è stato ripreso da alcune telecamere che mostrano una Porsche bianca correre a tutta velocità su una strada molto trafficata. Il 17enne è stato arrestato subito dopo l’accaduto e assieme a lui sono stati arrestati anche il padre, accusato di aver permesso al figlio di guidare anche se minorenne, e tre persone che sarebbero responsabili di avergli venduto gli alcolici.
