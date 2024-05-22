Gary Lineker rivendica l’assenza del giocatore responsabile del crollo del Tottenham

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou signs deal to work at Euro 2024 in surprise new role - tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou signs deal to work at Euro 2024 in surprise new role - tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has been named as one of ITV ... The broadcaster took to X to say: "Happy to have you onboard, mate!" Roy Keane, Ian Wright and gary Neville are just three of the other ... talksport

Laura Woods to return to TV after freak accident as ITV name their Euro 2024 team... with Graeme Souness and Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou to join Roy Keane and Gary Neville ... - Laura Woods to return to TV after freak accident as ITV name their Euro 2024 team... with Graeme Souness and tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou to join Roy Keane and gary Neville ... - Laura Woods will make her return to television following her freak accident, after ITV revealed details of their Euro 2024 coverage. dailymail.co.uk

ITV reveal line-up for Euro 2024 coverage including Roy Keane, Gary Neville and Premier League and EFL managers - ITV reveal line-up for Euro 2024 coverage including Roy Keane, gary Neville and Premier League and EFL managers - ITV have announced their star-studded Euro 2024 pundit line-up. The action in Germany gets underway on June 4 when the channel provides live coverage of the opening match between the hosts and ... thesun.co.uk