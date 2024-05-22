Fonte : justcalcio di 22 mag 2024

Gary Lineker rivendica l’assenza del giocatore responsabile del crollo del Tottenham

Gary Lineker rivendica l’assenza del giocatore responsabile del crollo del Tottenham (Di mercoledì 22 maggio 2024) Abbiamo tradotto per voi questo articolo: Il Tottenham ha iniziato la stagione in modo convincente vincendo otto partite sulle prime dieci. Il nuovo manager Ange Postecoglou ha subito impressionato dopo aver ottenuto il lavoro. Quando sembrava che la partenza di Harry Kane avrebbe creato problemi al club del nord di Londra, la loro forma nella prima parte della stagione ha dimostrato che l’idea era sbagliata. Tuttavia, con il progredire della stagione, hanno iniziato a cadere nella classifica della Premier League e hanno concluso al quinto posto per concludere la stagione. Hanno mancato la qualificazione alla Champions League per soli due punti dopo aver vinto solo due delle ultime sette partite della stagione. La loro stagione è sfuggita loro di mano negli ultimi due mesi ed è coincisa con l’infortunio del terzino sinistro Destiny Udogie.
