Cina | Jiangsu - Yangzhou promuove progetti di energia pulita 1

Yangzhou boosts construction of clean energy projects in China's Jiangsu - yangzhou boosts construction of clean energy projects in China's jiangsu - An aerial drone photo taken on May 21, 2024 shows a photovoltaic power project in yangzhou, east China's jiangsu Province. In recent years, the city of yangzhou has been boosting the construction of ... chinaview.cn

China identifies HIV vulnerable populations in its latest version of guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of HIV/AIDS - China identifies HIV vulnerable populations in its latest version of guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of HIV/AIDS - Students of yangzhou University in East China’s jiangsu Province, put red ribbon on their hands as an appeal to eliminate social discrimination against HIV patients on World AIDs Day. File Photo: ... globaltimes.cn

Yangzhou’s Intangible Cultural Heritage Showcased at Nanjing University’s 122nd Anniversary Celebration - yangzhou’s Intangible Cultural Heritage Showcased at Nanjing University’s 122nd Anniversary Celebration - In order to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the symposium on cultural inheritance and development and the spirit of the important speech ... indiaeducationdiary.in