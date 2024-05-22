Fonte : romadailynews di 22 mag 2024

Cina: Fujian, grande biodiversita’ attira uccelli migratori (2) (Di mercoledì 22 maggio 2024) Fuzhou, 22 mag – (Xinhua) – Una spatola minore si nutre nella zona umida dell’estuario del fiume Minjiang a Fuzhou, nella provincia sud-orientale cinese del Fujian, il 26 marzo 2024. Situato lungo la rotta di migrazione degli uccelli tra l’Asia orientale e l’Australasia, il Fujian e’ noto per la sua grande biodiversita’ e il numero di specie animali e vegetali selvatiche e’ tra i primi del Paese. Un gran numero di uccelli migratori si riproducono, svernano o si fermano nella provincia ogni anno, e circa 600 specie di uccelli sono state registrate qui.
