Chi era Geoffrey Kitchen - il passeggero morto sul volo Londra-Singapore dopo la turbolenza

Chi era Geoffrey Kitchen, il passeggero morto sul volo Londra-Singapore dopo la turbolenza (Di mercoledì 22 maggio 2024) Letteralmente scagliato via insieme agli altri passeggeri, Geoffrey Kitchen, cittadino britannico di 73 anni, stava andando in Australia in vacanza con la moglie quando ha trovato la morte sull'aereo di linea della Singapore Airlines investito da una forte turbolenza che l'ha fatto precipitare per 2mila metri. Diversi i feriti.
