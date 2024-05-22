Fonte : ilgiornaleditalia di 22 mag 2024

Calcio: Premier League. Guardiola eletto allenatore dell'anno (Di mercoledì 22 maggio 2024) Per il tecnico del Manchester City è la quinta volta che vince il premio MANCHESTER (INGHILTERRA) - Il quarto titolo consecutivo col Manchester City vale per Pep Guardiola il premio di allenatore dell'anno assegnato dalla League Managers Association.
