Beauty routine donna, attenzione alle fake news - beauty routine donna, attenzione alle fake news - Come tanti altri comparti, il settore beauty femminile, tra cosmetici e trucchi, è soggetto alla circolazione di alcune fake news che rischiano di essere fuorvianti e di non trasmettere informazioni ... quotidiano
‘This stuff is flawless’ shoppers go mad as they spot fake tan being sold for £30 less than normal & it smells delicious - ‘This stuff is flawless’ shoppers go mad as they spot fake tan being sold for £30 less than normal & it smells delicious - beauty fans are going wild as shoppers spot a posh fake tan that’s more than £30 cheaper than the normal retail price, in Home Bargains. So if you’re on a budget and are looking to save cash where ... thesun.co.uk
Bridgerton fans fume at 'aggravating' beauty choices as Netflix viewers criticise use of fake nails and Botox - Bridgerton fans fume at 'aggravating' beauty choices as Netflix viewers criticise use of fake nails and Botox - The first half of season three of Bridgerton was released last week and has received a mixed receptions from fans, with some viewers taking aim at the show's 'inaccurate' beauty choices ... mirror.co.uk