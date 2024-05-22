Beauty routine donna - attenzione alle fake news

(Di mercoledì 22 maggio 2024) Come tanti altri comparti, il settorefemminile, tra cosmetici e trucchi, è soggetto alla circolazione di alcuneche rischiano di essere fuorvianti e di non trasmettere informazioni corretteconsumatrici. Vediamo qualche falso mito da sfatare e a cui prestare. Pelle grassa e idratazione Anche se si ha l’epidermide grassa, dunque che presenta un eccesso di sebo, curare l’idratazione è fondamentale. Pensare, come sostiene qualcuno, che una pelle del genere non abbia bisogno di essere idratata con una crema ad hoc, specifica per i soggetti in questione, sarebbe un errore. Oltretutto, farne a meno potrebbe peggiorare la situazione, aumentando la produzione del sebo, a causa della mancanza di idratazione, e rendendo ancora più evidente l’antiestetico effetto lucido. Per le stesse premesse, bisogna adottare anche un’adeguata detersione, affinché non secchi troppo la pelle e non assottigli, ma al contrario rinforzi, la barriera protettiva epidermica.

