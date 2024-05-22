Fonte : newsnosh di 22 mag 2024

Alcune turbine eoliche in Iowa sono crollate a causa dei tornado (Di mercoledì 22 maggio 2024) La devastazione dei tornado in Iowa Recentemente, in Iowa, alcuni impianti di turbine eoliche sono crollati a causa dei tornado, creati da violenti venti che hanno colpito la regione. Resistenza delle turbine alla forza dei tornado Pur essendo raro che le turbine eoliche vengano distrutte da condizioni meteorologiche avverse, le strutture attuali incorporano meccanismi sofisticati per resistere a eventi come tornado, uragani e tifoni. Impatto sul settore dell’energia rinnovabile I danni subiti dalle turbine in Iowa sono stati causati da un periodo di maltempo che ha colpito diverse regioni degli Stati Uniti, mettendo in evidenza l’importanza di un’adeguata progettazione e L'articolo proviene da News Nosh.
