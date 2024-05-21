Fonte : tuttotek di 21 mag 2024

ULT POWER SOUND di Sony | la pressione sonora definitiva per gli amanti di rap e hip-hop

ULT POWER SOUND di Sony: la pressione sonora definitiva per gli amanti di rap e hip-hop (Di martedì 21 maggio 2024) Sony presenta i nuovi prodotti ULT POWER SOUND: la pressione sonora definitiva per i giovani amanti della musica rap, hip-hop Tra i generi musicali preferiti dalla generazione Z in Italia spiccano rap, hip-hop e trap, con sonorità dominate da bassi intensi e potenti. Dalle strade cittadine alle piattaforme digitali globali, questi generi continuano a catturare un pubblico sempre più ampio. Per rispondere alle esigenze di questa audience, Sony ha recentemente introdotto la nuova linea ULT POWER SOUND, ideata per chi desidera immergersi in un suono profondo e avvolgente, fondendosi completamente con il ritmo della musica. ULT POWER SOUND è destinata principalmente ai giovani e offre ...
