Tuscany Trail 2024 | evento bikepacking nel weekend del 24 maggio

Tuscany Trail

Tuscany Trail 2024: evento bikepacking nel weekend del 24 maggio (Di martedì 21 maggio 2024) Tutto pronto per Tuscany Trail 2024. Il Consorzio Tutela vini della Maremma Toscana presenta l’undicesima edizione del Tuscany Trail. Stiamo parlando dell’evento di bikepacking più grande a livello internazionale che ogni anno riunisce circa 5.000 partecipanti provenienti da ogni parte del mondo. In programma nel weekend del 24 maggio, con partenza da Castagneto Carducci, la gara non competitiva attraverserà il territorio in cui sorgono i vini della Denominazione che i partecipanti ritroveranno nei propri pacchi evento con la mission di rendere ancor più immediato il mix vino-territorio. “La Maremma Toscana è il perfetto esempio di territorio incontaminato. Una location in cui il tempo scorre dolcemente e la vita si ...
TUSCANY TRAIL: IN SCENA L'11°EDIZIONE - Maggio 2024_Il Consorzio Tutela vini della Maremma Toscana presenta l'undicesima edizione del tuscany trail, l'evento di bikepacking più grande al mondo che ogni anno riunisce circa 5.000 partecipanti

