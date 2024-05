Taylor Swift - 19mila euro per averla

Swifties who met at the Eras Tour last year just got engaged. Their proposal involved a friendship bracelet. - swifties who met at the Eras Tour last year just got engaged. Their proposal involved a friendship bracelet. - Kayla McCarty and Kat Messinger met at a Chicago Eras Tour show in 2023. They credit taylor swift with being involved in "every step" of their relationship. businessinsider

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ is the most streamed album by any female artist ever on Spotify (yes, including Taylor Swift) - Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ is the most streamed album by any female artist ever on Spotify (yes, including taylor swift) - Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour (Geffen) continues to smash records three years after its release. Released on May 21, 2021, the LP scored the biggest debut of the year at the time of its release ... musicbusinessworldwide

Kim Kardashian was booed at Tom Brady's roast because of 'one drunk man' and NOT because Taylor Swift's fans were in the audience says Nikki Glaser - Kim Kardashian was booed at Tom Brady's roast because of 'one drunk man' and NOT because taylor swift's fans were in the audience says Nikki Glaser - Glaser claimed the boos were not related to Kardashian's ongoing taylor swift rivalry. Rather, Kim was booed because some 'wild guy who’s a comedian' with a 'reputation for just, like, starting s**t' ... dailymail.co.uk