Siria - la first lady Asma al-Assad ha la leucemia

France Begins Its First War Crime Trial Of Syrian Officials - France Begins Its first War Crime Trial Of Syrian Officials - The first trial in France of officials of the Syrian regime of Bashar al-assad is to begin on Tuesday, with three top security officers to be tried in absentia for complicity in crimes against ... barrons

Syrian first lady Asma Assad diagnosed with leukemia, says president's office - Syrian first lady Asma Assad diagnosed with leukemia, says president's office - Last year, Assad also accompanied her husband, President Bashar al-assad , on a visit to the United Arab Emirates. This was her first foreign official trip with him since 2011. The trip is seen as a ... hindustantimes

Syria first lady diagnosed with leukemia–presidency - Syria first lady diagnosed with leukemia–presidency - Assad's British-born wife Asma, who recovered from breast cancer in 2019, has been diagnosed with leukemia, the president's office said on ... globalnation.inquirer