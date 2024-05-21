Fonte : zonawrestling di 21 mag 2024

Raw 20.05.2024 King & Queen Of The Ring is next… (Di martedì 21 maggio 2024) Benvenuti ai lettori di ZW, la puntata di Monday Night Raw si è tenuta dal Greensboro Colliseum di Greensboro, North Carolina. Lo show inizia con Sami Zayn che raggiunge il Ring. L’Intercontinental Champion da il benvenuto a Raw poi parla del match che lo vedrà contrapposto a Bronson Reed e Chad Gable a King &; Queen of The Ring e dove il titolo sarà in palio. Vorrebbe risolvere ben due problemi insieme, sia avere la sua vendetta su Chad Gable dopo l’attacco davanti agli occhi della sua famiglia, e bloccare la rincorsa di Reed verso il titolo. Deve lavorare sempre su se stesso, sulla mente, il corpo e l’anima. Ma sarà grazie a quest’ultima che rimarrà ancora campione. Gli Alpha Academy lo fermano. Chad Gable dice a Sami che lo ha allenato fin troppo bene, ma è stato troppo gentile. Poi parla ...
