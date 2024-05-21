Oleksandr Usyk-Tyson Fury - la rivincita è già fissata | sul ring il 12 ottobre a Riya - salvo imprevisti che nella boxe sono consuetudine

Oleksandr Usyk si è laureato Campione del Mondo unico e indiscusso dei pesi massimi. Il pugile ucraino ha sconfitto Tyson Fury per split decision sul ring di Riyadh (Arabia Saudita) e ha così scritto un’autentica pagina di storia della boxe, unificando le cinture (deteneva già le WBA, WBO, IBF, IBO e stanotte ha strappato la WBC all’inglese) e salendo sul trono della categoria regina.
