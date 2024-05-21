Oleksandr Usyk-Tyson Fury - la rivincita è già fissata | sul ring il 12 ottobre a Riya - salvo imprevisti che nella boxe sono consuetudine

Why will the IBF strip Usyk of the heavyweight title - Why will the IBF strip Usyk of the heavyweight title - Just days after becoming the first four-belt unified heavyweight champion in history, the IBF seems intent on stripping oleksandr Usyk of one of his belts. en.as

MMA Junkie Radio #3464: Guests Miranda Maverick and Bassil Hafez, Usyk-Fury, Bellator and UFC wrap-ups - MMA Junkie Radio #3464: Guests Miranda Maverick and Bassil Hafez, Usyk-fury, Bellator and UFC wrap-ups - On Episode 3,464, the boys brought in guests Miranda Maverick and Bassil Hafez from the UFC, Plus, they looked back at Bellator Champions Series: Paris, UFC Fight Night 241 and the Tyson fury vs. mmajunkie.usatoday

Paris Fury opened up about John Fury. - Paris fury opened up about John fury. - Paris fury has revealed the ONE thing John fury hasn't done in the 18 years she's got to know him in a surprising revelation. 'Big' John, father of former world heavyweight champion Tyson, made plenty ... sportbible