Oleksandr Usyk-Tyson Fury - la rivincita è già fissata | sul ring il 12 ottobre a Riya - salvo imprevisti che nella boxe sono consuetudine

Oleksandr Usyk-Tyson Fury, la rivincita è già fissata: sul ring il 12 ottobre a Riyad, salvo imprevisti (che nella boxe sono consuetudine) (Di martedì 21 maggio 2024) Subito dopo la lettura dei cartellini che ne avevano decretato la prima sconfitta in carriera, Tyson Fury era subito partito all’attacco: “Voglio la rivincita”. Il campione unificato dei pesi massimi Oleksandr Usyk ha subito acconsentito. E non poteva fare altrimenti. Per un motivo molto semplice: la rivincita era già fissata nel contratto che faceva da base alla sfida di sabato scorso a Riyad. E c’è anche la data: 12 ottobre 2024, stessa ora, stesso posto, ovvero di notte alla Kingdom Arena della capitale saudita. Quindi è tutto già definito? nella boxe il concetto di imprevedibilità è sempre da tenere presente. Di certo la clausola dovrà essere rispettata, e non solo per una questione contrattuale: ...
