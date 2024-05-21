' Ok school academy' - scuola regala dispositivi anti-aggressione ai propri studenti

(Di martedì 21 maggio 2024) Brescia, 21 mag. (Adnkronos/Labitalia) - Lanon è mai stata così sicura: 'Ok', istituto bresciano nato nel 2000, è infatti il primo ad aver scelto dire-violenza ai. Si tratta di un'iniziativa senza precedenti, che mira a sottolineare l'importanza della sicurezza dei ragazzi, sia all'esterno che all'interno della. Tra iin questione non poteva mancare WinLet, un piccolo ma indispensabile alleato che già in svariate occasioni è andato in soccorso di giovani in difficoltà, aiutandoli a sottrarsi a situazioni di pericolo. WinLet è un dispositivo di sicurezza personale ed èo di quest'argomento che si è parlato nel corso ...

