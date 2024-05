MOST Mobility Competition 2024

Kickstarter now lets you pledge after a campaign closes - Kickstarter now lets you pledge after a campaign closes - Kickstarter began pilot testing the feature in April, noting that one participating creator was able to raise an additional 35% over their initial goal two weeks after their campaign closed. Late ... techcrunch

EV barometer highlights disparity in fleet and private driver attitudes to electric switch - EV barometer highlights disparity in fleet and private driver attitudes to electric switch - The stark gap between company car and private driver attitudes to electric vehicles has been revealed in new research from Europcar mobility Group UK. Quar ... fleetworld.co.uk

Q1 Growth of AutoWallis' New and Used Vehicle Sales Above Market Avg - Q1 Growth of AutoWallis' New and Used Vehicle Sales Above Market Avg - Revenue growth at the AutoWallis Group’s Retail & Services Business Unit exceeded market averages to reach 9% in the first quarter, while the company organized its mobility-related services, which saw ... bbj.hu