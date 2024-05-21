Fonte : ecodibergamo di 21 mag 2024

Like a Rolling Stone? Pròpe come ü plòk Ravasio canta Dylan in bergamasco

Like Rolling

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a ecodibergamo©

Like a Rolling Stone? Pròpe come ü plòk. Ravasio canta Dylan in bergamasco (Di martedì 21 maggio 2024) MUSICA. Dall’idea di Dr Faust, decolla il progetto di una «traduzione» orobica dei successi del premio Nobel con il titolo «Another Side Of Luciano Ravasio». Venerdì sera la presentazione all’Oasi di Terno d’Isola.
Leggi tutta la notizia su ecodibergamo
Notizie su altre fonti: like rolling

Doctors Plead With Lawmakers Not to Criminalize Life-Saving Pregnancy Care Pills - Doctors Plead With Lawmakers Not to Criminalize Life-Saving Pregnancy Care Pills - A bill coming up for a vote in Louisiana would “make childbirth and pregnancy care more dangerous through bad science,” says a physician ... rollingstone

‘Drunk and belligerent’ Kid Rock waves gun during unruly interview - ‘Drunk and belligerent’ Kid Rock waves gun during unruly interview - The polarizing rock-rap star Kid Rock recently lashed out at an interviewer, rolling Stone reports. The artist born Bob Ritchie, 53, reportedly went on an alcohol-induced tirade before using racial ... detroitnews

‘The Apprentice’ Director Offers Trump Film Screening Following Campaign’s Lawsuit Threat - ‘The Apprentice’ Director Offers Trump Film Screening Following Campaign’s Lawsuit Threat - The Apprentice' director Ali Abbasi has offered to screen the film for Donald Trump following lawsuit threats from his campaign over the biopic. rollingstone

Video di Tendenza
Video Like Rolling
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.