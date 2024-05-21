Fonte : ilfattoquotidiano di 21 mag 2024

Jobs act? Una porcheria ma non solo per i motivi del referendum Cgil Così impatta sulla sanità

Jobs act? Una porcheria ma non solo per i motivi del referendum Cgil. Così impatta sulla sanità (Di martedì 21 maggio 2024) La Cgil ha deciso di raccogliere le firme per abrogare il Jobs act. Ma cosa è il Jobs act? E perché esso dovrebbe essere abrogato? Il Jobs act è la riproposizione di quella dottrina definita “liberismo economico” riproposta, mutatis mutandis a tre secoli circa di distanza nel nostro tempo, dalle componenti moderate della sinistra che davanti alle difficoltà e alle complessità del nostro tempo hanno abbracciato le ragioni del mercato dell’impresa e del profitto rinunciando al sogno di giustizia per mezzo dei diritti. Il Jobs act, dai più, è considerato una riforma liberista del lavoro perché al valore sovrano del reddito di impresa viene subordinato praticamente tutto, compreso le più elementari ma anche più fondamentali, conquiste dei ...
  • AGI  -"Sul tema del referendum, chi vuole firmare legittimamente lo fa, chi non vuole altrettanto legittimamente non lo fa. Io non ho firmato questi quesiti anche se su un paio sto riflettendo". Lo dice Stefano Bonaccini, presidente Pd e candidato alle Europee, a In Mezz'ora rispondendo a una domanda sul referendum promosso dalla CGIL sul Jobs Act.
