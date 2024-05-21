GEEKOM A8 AI PC is now available for €799 and up

(Di martedì 21 maggio 2024) TAIPEI, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/TheA8, a highly anticipated Next-Gen AI mini PC with an AMD HawkPoint Ryzen 8040 processor, is now. The A8 employs a metal housing with rounded corners and anodized matte finish, giving it a gorgeous and stylish look. Having a footprint smaller than the palm of a hand, the mini PC will conveniently fit in all types of desktop arrangement and instantly elevate the aesthetics of any workspace. There are two variants of theA8, users have the option to choose between two processors from the same AMD HawkPoint family: Ryzen 7 8845HS and Ryzen 9 8945HS. Both chips feature 8 Zen 4 CPU cores, 16 threads, 16MB L3 cache, an AMD Radeon 780M integrated GPU as well as a Ryzen AI Engine NPU, but the Ryzen 9 8945HS is designed to offer slightly better performance, thanks to its higher CPU ...

