Euro 2024 - i convocati dell’Inghilterra | out Rashford e Sterling

L'Inghilterra ha diramato la lista dei 33 pre-convocati dal Ct Southgate in vista degli Europei 2024. Esclusi Rashford ed Henderson mentre la certezza è la stella Bellingham. Non mancano le sorprese.Continua a leggere
fanpage
Man Utd star dropped by England ahead of Euro 2024 - Man Utd star dropped by England ahead of euro 2024 - Manchester United forward Marcus rashford is not expected to be on the list when Gareth Southgate names his preliminary England squad for euro 2024 on Tuesday afternoon. football.co.uk
Paul Merson ‘really shocked’ by Gareth Southgate Euro 2024 squad decision - Paul Merson ‘really shocked’ by Gareth Southgate euro 2024 squad decision - Paul Merson insists he was ‘really shocked’ that Gareth Southgate left Marcus rashford out of his provisional England squad for euro 2024. The Manchester United forward has endured a disappointing ... metro.co.uk
Rashford misses out as Southgate names England squad for Euro 2024 | Follow live - rashford misses out as Southgate names England squad for euro 2024 | Follow live - A 73-year-old British man has died, likely from a heart attack, after turbulence on a London-Singapore flight, Thai officials have said. Images show damage inside Singapore Airlines plane after one ... iwradio.co.uk