Emergono prove della separazione tra Jennifer Lopez e Ben Affleck

Emergono prove della separazione tra Jennifer Lopez e Ben Affleck (Di martedì 21 maggio 2024) Jennifer Lopez e Ben Affleck si sono sposati nel 2022 a Las Vegas, con una cerimonia turbinosa. Ora si dice che la coppia potrebbe separarsi, il che è incredibilmente preoccupante. Continuate a leggere per saperne di più sulle prove. Secondo quanto riportato, Ben Affleck avrebbe soggiornato in una casa senza la moglie Jennifer Lopez. I paparazzi lo hanno visto mentre lasciava la casa che occupava da solo. L’attore è stato visto a Brentwood, Los Angeles, mentre usciva e si recava in una casa che occupa senza la moglie Lopez. Secondo le fonti che lo hanno visto, l’attore avrebbe anche passato la notte lì. All’inizio della settimana, InTouch ha riferito che la Lopez e Affleck hanno chiuso ...
