Emergono prove della separazione tra Jennifer Lopez e Ben Affleck

La favola d’amore tra la cantante Jennifer Lopez e l’attore Ben Affleck sembrerebbe giunta al termine. Da settimane si vocifera della loro presunta separazione e ormai, tutte le principali riviste inglesi e statunitensi ne parlano. Sono stati identificati 4 indizi che suggerirebbero che i due siano sull’orlo del divorzio. E ora, noi di ScreenWorld ve li sveleremo tutti e quattro nei dettagli.
Online sono apparse nuove foto che mostrano insieme, dopo molte settimane, Jennifer Lopez e Ben Affleck, frenando le ipotesi di un imminente divorzio. Da alcune settimane online sono aumentate le ipotesi di un divorzio nel futuro della coppia composta da Jennifer Lopez e Ben Affleck, ma alcune foto scattate nella giornata di ieri sembrano smentire le indiscrezione, per la gioia dei fan.
Sembra ormai certa la separazione tra Jennifer Lopez e Ben Afflek dopo appena due anni di matrimonio. Ecco Tutti gli indizi che raccontano un "divorzio in corso"
Jennifer Lopez At Atlas Premiere: Actress Steps Out Solo Amid Rumours Of Marriage Strain With Ben Affleck - Jennifer lopez At Atlas Premiere: Actress Steps Out Solo Amid Rumours Of Marriage Strain With Ben affleck - Jennifer lopez made a notable appearance in Los Angeles to show her support for her latest film, Atlas. Despite ongoing reports of marriage tension with Ben affleck, the multi-talented actress-singer, ... msn
Ben Affleck fails to support Jennifer Lopez at red carpet premiere of her new movie - Ben affleck fails to support Jennifer lopez at red carpet premiere of her new movie - Ben affleck did not appear to support Jennifer lopez at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, Atlas, in a move which has fuelled the mounting speculation that the pair have split. news.au
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck quash divorce rumours - Jennifer lopez & Ben affleck quash divorce rumours - Amidst rumours of their separation, Jennifer lopez and Ben affleck made a public appearance, shutting down divorce rumours. The couple was seen in Los Angeles recently. Bennifer was seen exiting the ... filmfare