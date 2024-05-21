Fonte : ilgiornale di 21 mag 2024

Creed II riporta in vita il duello Rocky - Ivan Drago | il folle allenamento di Stallone e Dolph Lundgren

Creed II riporta in vita il duello Rocky - Ivan Drago: il folle allenamento di Stallone e Dolph Lundgren (Di martedì 21 maggio 2024) Con Creed II sul grande schermo torna la storica rivalità tra Rocky Balboa e Ivan Drago, che ha spinto i due attori che li interpretano a svolgere degli allenamenti folli per la loro età
  • Creed II è il film con cui Stallone dice addio definitivamente al personaggio di Rocky Balboa e, per questo addio, ha voluto al proprio fianco il suo storico rivale, l'Ivan Drago interpretato da Dolph Lundgren
