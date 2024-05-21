Creed II riporta in vita il duello Rocky - Ivan Drago | il folle allenamento di Stallone e Dolph Lundgren

In prima serata Sylvester Stallone in "Creed II" - In prima serata Sylvester Stallone in "creed II" - Torna l’amatissimo Sylvester Stallone nei panni di rocky Balboa a far da mentore al suo giovane protetto, Adonis creed nel film di Steven Caple Jr. “creed II”, in onda martedì 21 maggio alle 21.20 su ... rai

Stasera in tv martedì 21 maggio: Creed II - Stasera in tv martedì 21 maggio: creed II - Ecco la guida dei film in tv in onda sui principali canali in prima serata stasera in tv martedì 21 maggio. Scopri in anticipo i titoli in programma. 2anews

Time to heal - Time to heal - After we watched the ups and downs of his unforgettable training, we movie-goers were on the edge of our seats as rocky fought Apollo creed for a full 15 rounds. At the end of the fight, creed was ... dailyitem