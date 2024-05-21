Fonte : tuttotek di 21 mag 2024

Creative Zen Air SXFI e Zen Hybrid SXFI | entra nel mondo del Super X-Fi

Creative Zen

Creative Zen Air SXFI e Zen Hybrid SXFI: entra nel mondo del Super X-Fi (Di martedì 21 maggio 2024) . Scopri l’audio spaziale con gli auricolari e cuffie TWS, dove la magia del Super X-Fi si dispiega con un solo tocco, dando vita a paesaggi sonori coinvolgenti Creative Technology ha annunciato con orgoglio i suoi ultimi auricolari e cuffie True Wireless Stereo (TWS). Parliamo dei nuovi Creative Zen Air SXFI e Creative Zen Hybrid SXFI. Questi dispositivi sono progettati per offrire un’esperienza immersiva grazie alla tecnologia Super X-Fi. Con un semplice tocco, gli utenti possono espandere il proprio palcoscenico sonoro e immergersi nei dettagli dei loro contenuti preferiti su piattaforme come Netflix, Spotify e YouTube. Tutto ciò grazie alla tecnologia SXFI integrata. ...
