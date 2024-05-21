Courtois titolare in finale di Champions: «Sapevo che la mia stagione non era finita» (Di martedì 21 maggio 2024)
Il Real Madrid di Ancelotti ha solo un dubbio per la formazione che andrà a caccia della quindicesima Champions League. Courtois o Lunin in porta. Il belga ha dimostrato nelle ultime partite di essere tornato in ottima forma. Durante tutta la stagione il portiere ucraino lo ha sostituto al meglio. Secondo Marca però Ancelotti ha sciolto anche questo dubbio. A difendere la porta nella finale di Champions contro il Dortmund sarà Courtois.
"Gli undici del Real Madrid per l'assalto alla Quindicesima Coppa dei Campioni del 1 giugno si fanno sempre più chiari. Il duello contro il Villarreal si è concluso con uno spettacolo di occasioni e gol per entrambe le squadre che, però, non ha aiutato Lunin a conquistare il suo posto a Wembley. Sabato prossimo contro il Betis dovrebbe essere il turno
