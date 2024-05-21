Fonte : vanityfair di 21 mag 2024

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy - all' asta uno degli abiti dell' icona degli anni ' 90 ed è per la prima volta

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, all'asta uno degli abiti dell'icona degli anni '90 (ed è per la prima volta) (Di martedì 21 maggio 2024) Si tratta di un abito nero griffato Yohji Yamamoto e indossato dalla moglie di John John nel 1998. Il prezzo di partenza è di «soli» 1.800 dollari. Nemmeno troppo, per accaparrarsi un pezzo di storia unico
  • Nel nuovo libro Once Upon a Time la giornalista Elizabeth Beller racconta nei dettagli il travagliato matrimonio, e la tragica fine, della coppia più bella e invidiata degli anni Novanta
