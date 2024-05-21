Carlo “re del compost” - Camilla “regina delle api” | il divertente ritorno dei royal al Chelsea Flower Show

(Di martedì 21 maggio 2024) Ci voleva un po’ di colore a ravvivare questo 2024 in bianco e nero per lafamily britannica. A stenderne una pennellata ci ha pensato il, la manifestazione floreale più grande al mondo, in programma a Londra dal 21 al 25 maggio. Da gennaio a oggi sono state tante le brutte notizie per i Windsor – a partire dal cancro di ree di Kate Middleton – messe da parte, per un attimo, dalle risate strappate al sovrano e alla reginail 20 maggio, proprio in occasione della visita della coppia reale all’ormai tradizionale evento annuale., il re del compost Proprionon ha potuto nascondere il divertimento ...

