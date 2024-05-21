Fonte : amica di 21 mag 2024

Carlo “re del compost” - Camilla “regina delle api” | il divertente ritorno dei royal al Chelsea Flower Show

Carlo “re del compost”, Camilla “regina delle api”: il divertente ritorno dei royal al Chelsea Flower Show (Di martedì 21 maggio 2024) Ci voleva un po’ di colore a ravvivare questo 2024 in bianco e nero per la royal family britannica. A stenderne una pennellata ci ha pensato il Chelsea Flower Show, la manifestazione floreale più grande al mondo, in programma a Londra dal 21 al 25 maggio. Da gennaio a oggi sono state tante le brutte notizie per i Windsor – a partire dal cancro di re Carlo e di Kate Middleton – messe da parte, per un attimo, dalle risate strappate al sovrano e alla regina Camilla il 20 maggio, proprio in occasione della visita della coppia reale all’ormai tradizionale evento annuale. Carlo, il re del compost Proprio Carlo non ha potuto nascondere il divertimento ...
