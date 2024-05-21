Calciomercato | Tottenham Juve - Milan e Bayern su Emerson Royal

Phillips audition for Postecoglou among five requirements Tottenham need from Newcastle friendly - Phillips audition for Postecoglou among five requirements tottenham need from Newcastle friendly - tottenham's final game of the 2023/24 season comes on Wednesday when they take on Newcastle United in a post-season friendly at Melbourne Cricket Ground ... msn

Leeds should try for double raid on Tottenham as Fabrizio Romano confirms star will leave on a free - Leeds should try for double raid on tottenham as Fabrizio Romano confirms star will leave on a free - The Whites should look into signing two players from tottenham this summer with Postecoglou getting ruthless and showing the door to 10 stars ... teamtalk

Bayern also discussed buying ‘outstanding’ Tottenham player in January after signing Eric Dier - Bayern also discussed buying ‘outstanding’ tottenham player in January after signing Eric Dier - He wrote: “Rumours about emerson Royal and FC Bayern: There was some casual discussion about him in January when Bayern was looking for a right-back. That’s all. “Currently, the 25-year-old from ... tbrfootball