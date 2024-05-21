Briocean Gobi Desert Challenge & Annual Gala Dinner 2024 (Di martedì 21 maggio 2024) SHENZHEN, China, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti: briocean gobi
Briocean Technology, a leading independent electronic component distributor, is proud to announce its latest Annual event - an unforgettable expedition through the majestic Gobi Desert in Dunhuang, China. This year, the company has set the bar higher, challenging its employees to embark on an 80-kilometre trek over the course of 3 days and 2 nights in one of world's sixth largest Desert in northern China. Far more than a mere hike, this journey symbolises the spirit of unity and resilience that defines Briocean's culture. As the team trekked through the vast terrain of the Gobi, they forged bonds, overcame Challenges, and discovered the true extent of their capabilities. "At ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
