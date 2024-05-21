Breve storia del Liverpool di Klopp

2024-05-21 00:22:08 Lettori di JustCalcio.com, vi riportiamo in versione integrale l’ultima notizia pervenuta in redazione: Il capocannoniere del Liverpool Mohamed Salah ha inviato un messaggio pubblico all’allenatore uscente Jurgen Klopp e ha detto ai tifosi del club che “lotterà come un dannato” per vincere trofei con il club la prossima stagione.
Notizia fresca giunta in redazione: Il Liverpool ha confermato che Arne Slot succederà a Jurgen Klopp come nuovo allenatore. Il glorioso periodo di nove anni di Klopp con i Reds si è concluso domenica con una vittoria per 2-0 sui Wolves, dopo di che il tedesco ha cantato il nome di Slot al pubblico di Anfield. Slot aveva precedentemente confermato che avrebbe preso il comando e il Liverpool ha ora annunciato formalmente la notizia.
2024-05-20 18:26:34 Notizia fresca fresca direttamente dall’autorevole fonte 101 greatgoals. Il Liverpool ha nominato Arne Slot del Feyenoord come nuovo allenatore meno di 24 ore dopo l’ultima partita di Jurgen Klopp in carica ad Anfield. Slot diventerà il primo olandese a guidare i Reds, confermando una nomina che era stata ampiamente attesa dopo che i 19 volte campioni della Premier League avevano raggiunto un accordo da 9,4 milioni di sterline per i suoi servizi con la squadra dell’Eredivisie ad aprile.
