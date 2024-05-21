Fonte : ultimouomo di 21 mag 2024

Breve storia del Liverpool di Klopp

Breve storia del Liverpool di Klopp (Di martedì 21 maggio 2024) Domenica ad Anfield è andata in scena l’ultima partita di Jurgen Klopp sulla panchina del Liverpool. Per l’occasione, al termine della gara contro il Wolverhampton, il Liverpool ha organizzato un piccolo evento per celebrare l’allenatore tedesco e per permettergli di dare l’ultimo saluto ai suoi tifosi, indossando una felpa rossa che recitava “I’ll never walk alone again”. Klopp ha mostrato ancora una volta la sua personalità istrionica e fuori dagli schemi, addirittura incitando il pubblico a unirsi in un coro per il suo successore Arne Slot sulle note di Live is Life, qualcosa che difficilmente avremmo visto con un altro allenatore.   Quella di Klopp al Liverpool è stata un’avventura di nove stagioni caratterizzata da picchi altissimi e momenti iconici che hanno lasciato un segno ...
