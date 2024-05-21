Breve storia del Liverpool di Klopp

(Di martedì 21 maggio 2024) Domenica ad Anfield è andata in scena l’ultima partita di Jurgensulla panchina del. Per l’occasione, al termine della gara contro il Wolverhampton, ilha organizzato un piccolo evento per celebrare l’allenatore tedesco e per permettergli di dare l’ultimo saluto ai suoi tifosi, indossando una felpa rossa che recitava “I’ll never walk alone again”.ha mostrato ancora una volta la sua personalità istrionica e fuori dagli schemi, addirittura incitando il pubblico a unirsi in un coro per il suo successore Arne Slot sulle note di Live is Life, qualcosa che difficilmente avremmo visto con un altro allenatore. Quella dialè stata un’avventura di nove stagioni caratterizzata da picchi altissimi e momenti iconici che hanno lasciato un segno ...

Liverpool turn attention to shining midfielder after Chelsea hijack Teun Koopmeiners move - liverpool turn attention to shining midfielder after Chelsea hijack Teun Koopmeiners move - Koopmeiners has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield since Arne Slot was confirmed as being the replacement for Jurgen klopp at liverpool. Slot knows Koopmeiners very well, having made him ... teamtalk

The tactical trends that dominated the Premier League this season - The tactical trends that dominated the Premier League this season - liverpool scored the most late goals with 11 and three of those ... Pep Guardiola, Mikel Arteta, Jurgen klopp, Unai Emery, Ange Postecoglou, Mauricio Pochettino, Eddie Howe, Erik ten Hag and David ... telegraph.co.uk

Danny Murphy says he can’t ‘ever see’ Liverpool star leave ahead of Arne Slot’s arrival - Danny Murphy says he can’t ‘ever see’ liverpool star leave ahead of Arne Slot’s arrival - Alexander-Arnold made his debut in 2016 and he has been one of the success stories of the klopp era winning every trophy possible. Murphy added that, whilst the player should bide his time and wait to ... hitc