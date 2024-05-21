Ben Affleck e Jennifer Lopez - le voci sulla rottura si moltiplicano | Se potessi divorziare per follia temporane - lui lo farebbe

Jennifer Lopez e Ben Affleck si sono sposati nel 2022 a Las Vegas, con una cerimonia turbinosa. Ora si dice che la coppia potrebbe separarsi, il che è incredibilmente preoccupante. Continuate a leggere per saperne di più sulle prove. Secondo quanto riportato, Ben Affleck avrebbe soggiornato in una casa senza la moglie Jennifer Lopez. I paparazzi lo hanno visto mentre lasciava la casa che occupava da solo.
La favola d’amore tra la cantante Jennifer Lopez e l’attore Ben Affleck sembrerebbe giunta al termine. Da settimane si vocifera della loro presunta separazione e ormai, tutte le principali riviste inglesi e statunitensi ne parlano. Sono stati identificati 4 indizi che suggerirebbero che i due siano sull’orlo del divorzio. E ora, noi di ScreenWorld ve li sveleremo tutti e quattro nei dettagli.
Online sono apparse nuove foto che mostrano insieme, dopo molte settimane, Jennifer Lopez e Ben Affleck, frenando le ipotesi di un imminente divorzio. Da alcune settimane online sono aumentate le ipotesi di un divorzio nel futuro della coppia composta da Jennifer Lopez e Ben Affleck, ma alcune foto scattate nella giornata di ieri sembrano smentire le indiscrezione, per la gioia dei fan.
