Ben Affleck e Jennifer Lopez - le voci sulla rottura si moltiplicano | Se potessi divorziare per follia temporane - lui lo farebbe

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck e Jennifer Lopez, le voci sulla rottura si moltiplicano: “Se potessi divorziare per follia temporanea, lui lo farebbe” (Di martedì 21 maggio 2024) Speculazioni e buzz dei media Da giorni circolano voci secondo cui Ben Affleck e Jennifer Lopez sarebbero sull’orlo del divorzio. Alcuni media americani hanno riferito la scorsa settimana che Affleck aveva già lasciato la casa di famiglia – una villa da 60 milioni di dollari a Beverly Hills – e si era trasferito in una proprietà in affitto a Brentwood. Queste notizie, tuttavia, sono state accolte con scetticismo dalla stampa internazionale, che vi ha fatto riferimento con cautela. Una relazione sotto i riflettori Non sorprende che la relazione della coppia sia sotto un attento esame. Ben e J.Lo, che nel 2003 erano a un passo dal matrimonio, hanno vissuto una scioccante rottura nel 2004. La loro sorprendente riunione nel 2021 ha portato a un doppio matrimonio nel 2022. Per mesi ...
