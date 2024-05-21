Fonte : ilnapolista di 21 mag 2024

Bayer, The Athletic racconta l’azienda proprietaria del Leverkusen: sintetizzò l’eroina (Di martedì 21 maggio 2024) Il Bayer Leverkusen sta vivendo un’annata storica, che potrebbe essere consacrata dalla vittoria dell’Europa League domani sera. Quello che non tutti sanno, e che The Athletic racconta, riguarda alcune controversie di cui la Bayer, azienda farmaceutica proprietaria del Leverkusen, si è resa protagonista. The Athletic scrive che “il Leverkusen è insolito sotto molti aspetti. Fondato nel 1904 come club polisportivo per i dipendenti della locale azienda farmaceutica Bayer, è finanziato dalla stessa società.  Leverkusen, la città, è stata costruita per servire l’azienda. Oggi la squadra di calcio rimane una società interamente controllata da Bayer, con una presenza in più ...
