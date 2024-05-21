Andretti ingaggia Pat Symonds | il team americano sogna ancora la F1

(Di martedì 21 maggio 2024)non smette dire la Formula 1, nonostante il diniego di Liberty Media per l’ingresso di un undicesimoin griglia, rimandando le possibili trattative al 2028. La famiglia americana ha risposto con l’ingaggio di Pat, uno dei tecnici più chiacchierati del panorama, che per anni ha lavorato come Direttore Tecnico nella Formula One Management.nel curriculum vanta esperienze con Toleman e Benetton, con la macchia del crashgate del 2008 e la conseguente squalifica fino al 2010. Successivamente è stato impegnato in Marussia e poi ha ricoperto il ruolo di Direttore Tecnico in Williams. SportFace.

Former F1 Chief Technical Officer Pat Symonds to Join Andretti Cadillac F1 Effort - Former F1 Chief Technical Officer Pat symonds to Join Andretti Cadillac F1 Effort - On Tuesday, the group announced that it has added long-time technical expert Pat symonds. symonds, who most recently served as the chief technical officer for Formula 1, will join Andretti upon ... autoweek