wXw | Morto Bad Bones John Klinger - storico lottatore tedesc - lottò anche sui ring italiani

wXw: Morto “Bad Bones” John Klinger, storico lottatore tedesco, lottò anche sui ring italiani (Di lunedì 20 maggio 2024) Da pochi minuti i social della wXw, storica fed tedesca ed europea, stanno dando notizia della scomparsa di “Bad BonesJohn Klinger, storico wrestler e veterano della scena europea; al momento non sono ancora note le cause del decesso. Leggenda Europea Classe 1984, nato a Bitburg, Klinger esordisce sul ring nel 2004, iniziando una carriera di venti anni, che lo vide protagonista sui ring di wXw, GSW, GWF, EWA, UEWA, ASW, ma anche su ring internazionali come TNA, CZW, Dragon Gate, BJW; in carriera, fra i numerosi titoli, ha vinto 2 volte il wXw Unified World Title, 3 volte i wXw World Tag Team Title, 2 volte il wXw Shotgun Title, 1 volta l’UEWA Heavyweight Title, 1 volta il POW Intercontinental Title; ha ...
