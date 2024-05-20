wXw | Morto Bad Bones John Klinger - storico lottatore tedesc - lottò anche sui ring italiani

Wrestling star ‘Bad Bones’ John Klinger dies aged 40 days after final match - Wrestling star ‘Bad Bones’ john klinger dies aged 40 days after final match - Wrestling veteran john klinger has died aged 40 just days after his final match. The German wrestler, who is best known to fans by his ring name Bad Bones, made his debut in 2004 and enjoyed a 20 year ...

