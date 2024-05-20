Ubuntu 24 10 | Wayland di Default per Utenti Nvidia e Miglior Supporto TPM FDE

Ubuntu 24.10 to Default to Wayland for NVIDIA Users - ubuntu 24.10 to Default to wayland for NVIDIA Users - ubuntu first switched to using wayland as its default display server in 2017 before reverting the following year. It tried again in 2021 and has stuck ...

NVIDIA abbraccia l'open source su Linux, ma è presto per gridare vittoria - NVIDIA abbraccia l'open source su Linux, ma è presto per gridare vittoria - Dopo una lunga attesa arriva l'ufficialità: Nvidia passa ai driver open-source Linux per le GPU GeForce RTX 2000 'Turing' e successive.

Experimental remix finally brings the former Unity 8 back to Ubuntu - Experimental remix finally brings the former Unity 8 back to ubuntu - This continuing development, both inside Canonical and outside it thanks to the UBports community, has provided the ingredients for the new Unity-based ubuntu Lomiri. For now, this is still an ...