The Good Doctor Stagione 8 | usciranno mai altri episodi?

- Guida TV Sky e NOW 14 - 20 Aprile : The Good Doctor 6 - L'uomo che scherzava col fuoco
Guida TV SKY / NOW | 14 - 20 Aprile 2024 Cerchi qualcosa da guardare su Sky e in streaming su NOW questa settimana? Questo articolo elenca i migliori programmi che andranno in onda sulla piattaforma nei prossimi sette giorni. Troverai film, serie ...
- The Good Doctor - ultimo giorno di riprese : Le foto degli attori dal set
Il medical drama di ABC chiude dopo 7 stagioni e le star e la troupe della serie hanno festeggiato dietro le quinte condividendo poi le emozioni con i fan sui social.
- The Good Doctor 7 - una morte scioccante di uno dei personaggi storici
Il quinto episodio della stagione conclusiva della serie con Freddie Highmore ha scioccato i fan per una morte improvvisa e inaspettata. Contiene spoiler sulla stagione 7 di The Good Doctor.Continua a leggere
