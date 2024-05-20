Taika Waititi e Future hanno girato un western moderno Ecco come è andata

(Di lunedì 20 maggio 2024)si sono lanciati nella produzione di un modernissimo corto. Una Rolls Royce Corniche dalla livrea bianca polvere solca le pianure del deserto messicano e raggiunge il piazzale di una fortezza che non avrebbe nulla da invidiare a Narcos. L'autista sbuca dal mezzo, in un abito elegante che si intona perfettamente all'esterno perlato dell'auto, con gli stivali da cowboy che scricchiolano sulla ghiaia e una minacciosa valigetta in mano. La scena potrebbe essere l'introduzione di un qualsiasi video di, prima di lanciarsi in una raffica di battute in stile mob-boss. Fin da subito, è chiaro che non ci troviamo in un contesto familiare: tanto per cominciare, invece di concentrarci sul volto dimentre marcia verso la propria destinazione, ascoltiamo ...

Future and Taika Waititi Made a Three-Minute Modern Western For Belvedere Vodka. Waititi Tells Us How the Deal Went Down - future and Taika waititi Made a Three-Minute Modern Western For Belvedere Vodka. waititi Tells Us How the Deal Went Down - The director unpacks the creative process behind his collaboration with future Hendrix, a Tarantino-inspired mini-movie full of Black/Polynesian cowboy vibes and absurdly elaborate secret handshakes: ...

Thor 5 Has The Perfect Director & Story To Turn Around Marvel's $2.7b Franchise - Thor 5 Has The Perfect Director & Story To Turn Around Marvel's $2.7b Franchise - Love and Thunder regrets and Thor 5 already has the perfect director and story to make up for the previous film.

Thor 5's Best Director Replacement Already Volunteered For The Marvel Movie - Thor 5's Best Director Replacement Already Volunteered For The Marvel Movie - Thor 5 doesn't have a director yet, but its best option has now volunteered to join the MCU, and he's just what Thor needs in his next solo movie.