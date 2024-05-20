Premier League - classifica finale | City campion - Tottenham in Europa League Il Forest è salvo

City v Manchester United: Kick-off time, team news and TV information | OneFootball - City v Manchester United: Kick-off time, team news and TV information | OneFootball - Pep Guardiola’s side lock horns with Manchester United in the showpiece on Saturday 25 May, with kick-off at Wembley Stadium set for 15:00 (UK). We enter the fixture looking to become the first men's ...

GB's Schriever crashes in BMX semi-final - GB's Schriever crashes in BMX semi-final - Great Britain's Olympic BMX champion Bethany Shriever crashes and fractures her collarbone as she takes part in the semi-final of the BMX Racing World Championships in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Patrick Kisnorbo `humbled’ to coaching A-League All-Stars against Newcastle United - Patrick Kisnorbo `humbled’ to coaching A-league All-Stars against Newcastle United - A-league All-Stars mentor Patrick Kisnorbo cast aside speculation about his coaching future after finalising his squad for Friday’s showdown with English premier league club Newcastle United with the ...