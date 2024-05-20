Fonte : sport.quotidiano di 20 mag 2024

Premier League - classifica finale | City campion - Tottenham in Europa League Il Forest è salvo

Premier League

Premier League, classifica finale: City campione, Tottenham in Europa League. Il Forest è salvo (Di lunedì 20 maggio 2024) Milano, 20 maggio 2024 - Manchester City e Pep Guardiola nella storia: la squadra di Manchester diventa la prima a vincere quattro titoli in fila in Premier League. Nella trentottesima giornata di Premier League tutti gli occhi erano puntati sui due match chiave per la corsa al titolo: Arsenal-Everton e Manchester City-West Ham. Gli uomini di Arteta hanno fatto il loro dovere battendo le Toffees, ma dall'altra parte un super Phil Foden ha trascinato i compagni al quarto titolo consecutivo. Vince anche il Manchester United, che però chiude ottavo: è il peggior piazzamento di sempre in campionato per l'altra squadra di Manchester. Scendono il Luton Town, che regge un solo anno nel massimo campionato, assieme al Burnely e ...
