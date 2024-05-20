Fonte : sport.quotidiano di 20 mag 2024

Playoff Nba - Minnesota fa la storia | rimonta da -20 ed elimina Denver in gara 7

Playoff Nba

Playoff Nba, Minnesota fa la storia: rimonta da -20 ed elimina Denver in gara 7 (Di lunedì 20 maggio 2024) Milano, 20 maggio 2024 - Minnesota compie l'impresa e diventa la prima squadra nella storia a rimontare un così largo svantaggio (15 punti all'intervallo, 20 nel terzo) in una gara 7 di Playoff. I Timberwolves raggiungono la finalissima della Western Conference, così come avevano fatto nel 2004 (miglior risultato di franchigia) ed eliminano Denver sconfiggendola 98-90 alla Ball Arena. Towns e McDaniels sono i più continui nelle file ospiti con 23 punti a testa (anche 11 rimbalzi per il lungo dominicano), ma da sottolineare c'è anche la crescita lungo il corso del match di Edwards, che dopo aver chiuso con appena 4 punti (con 1/7 al tiro) il primo tempo, nel secondo ne realizza 12 - compresa la tripla della staffa - e cattura 8 rimbalzi. Dall'altra parte Jokic - ...
