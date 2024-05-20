Playoff Nba - Minnesota fa la storia | rimonta da -20 ed elimina Denver in gara 7

- NBA Playoff 2024 : Indiana Pacers e Minnesota Timberwolves alle finali di Conference - notte amara per Knicks e Nuggets
Definitivamente completo il quadro delle finali di Conference NBA al termine delle due ultime, e thriller, gare-7 delle serie di semifinale. E, questo va detto, c’è molto di che sorprendersi. Con una sola vincitrice, forse, che nemmeno ha avuto ...
- Basket : playoff Nba - Minnesota in finale di Western conference
I Minnesota Timberwolves hanno eliminato i Denver Nuggets campioni in carica della Nba vincendo in trasferta gara 7 delle semifinali per 98-90, e raggiungendo così i Dallas Mavericks nelle finali della Western conference.
