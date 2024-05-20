André Onana è tornato a parlare della scelta fatta in estate lasciando l’Inter per il Manchester United . Il portiere non ha dubbi e lo conferma sul sito ufficiale dei Red Devils. SCELTE – André Onana ha lasciato l’Inter in estate per andare in ...

Onana invita i tifosi del Manchester United a prendersela con quattro giocatori per il fallimento - onana invita i tifosi del manchester United a prendersela con quattro giocatori per il fallimento - Il manchester United sta per chiudere una stagione fallimentare, con un'ultima ancora di salvataggio rappresentata dalla finale di FA Cup contro il City ...

Man Utd keeper Onana: I'm here to take bullets; we're under construction - Man Utd keeper onana: I'm here to take bullets; we're under construction - manchester United goalkeeper Andre onana admits it's been a "bad season".United have finished the Premier League campaign in eighth place after vict ...

£47m Manchester United player says he was in talks to join Arsenal in 2015 - £47m manchester United player says he was in talks to join Arsenal in 2015 - It has just emerged, that a current manchester United player was in talks to join Arsenal back in 2015. manchester United have endured a miserable season but ended the campaign on a high note, ...