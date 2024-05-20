Fonte : fanpage di 20 mag 2024

Onana invita i tifosi del Manchester United a prendersela con quattro giocatori per il fallimento

Onana invita

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a fanpage©

Onana invita i tifosi del Manchester United a prendersela con quattro giocatori per il fallimento (Di lunedì 20 maggio 2024) Il Manchester United sta per chiudere una stagione fallimentare, con un'ultima ancora di salvataggio rappresentata dalla finale di FA Cup contro il City. André Onana fa i nomi contro cui accanirsi.
Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpage
Notizie su altre fonti: onana manchester

Onana invita i tifosi del Manchester United a prendersela con quattro giocatori per il fallimento - onana invita i tifosi del manchester United a prendersela con quattro giocatori per il fallimento - Il manchester United sta per chiudere una stagione fallimentare, con un'ultima ancora di salvataggio rappresentata dalla finale di FA Cup contro il City ...

Man Utd keeper Onana: I'm here to take bullets; we're under construction - Man Utd keeper onana: I'm here to take bullets; we're under construction - manchester United goalkeeper Andre onana admits it's been a "bad season".United have finished the Premier League campaign in eighth place after vict ...

£47m Manchester United player says he was in talks to join Arsenal in 2015 - £47m manchester United player says he was in talks to join Arsenal in 2015 - It has just emerged, that a current manchester United player was in talks to join Arsenal back in 2015. manchester United have endured a miserable season but ended the campaign on a high note, ...

Video di Tendenza
Video Onana invita
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.