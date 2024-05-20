Fonte : lifeandpeople di 20 mag 2024

Louboutin Margiela | storia delle Tabi con la suola rossa

Louboutin Margiela: storia delle Tabi con la suola rossa (Di lunedì 20 maggio 2024) Life&People.it Quando si uniscono due simboli identitari di case di moda dai codici ben riconoscibili – e sempre di forte impatto – non può che nascere un nuovo idolo. Questa volta ha la forma di una scarpa studiata per esaltare la curvatura dell’arco plantare, amplificandone l’allure seduttiva. Le Louboutin Margiela rappresentano il frutto di un legame di lunga data tra il designer francese e John Galliano, attualmente alla direzione creativa della sperimentale maison fondata da Martin Margiela. suola rossa, tacco altissimo e sottile, punta tonda con un taglio al centro: sono alcune delle caratteristiche delle Tabi realizzate in collaborazione con Louboutin e, al contempo, è anche la sintesi di un linguaggio che interviene ...
