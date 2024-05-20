Fonte : gamerbrain di 20 mag 2024

Little Kitty - Big City | Come ottenere il collare personalizzato

Little Kitty

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a gamerbrain©

Little Kitty, Big City: Come ottenere il collare personalizzato (Di lunedì 20 maggio 2024) Dopo avervi spiegato Come ottenere e usare la mappa in Little Kitty, Big City, quest’oggi vogliamo svelarvi Come sbloccare il collare personalizzato. Come sbloccare il collare in Little Kitty, Big City Per iniziare la tua avventura verso l’ottenimento del collare personalizzato, dovrai prima raccogliere quattro pesci che ti daranno la forza di risalire l’edificio da cui sei caduto. Fortunatamente, le posizioni di tutti e quattro i pesci sono segnate sulla tua mappa per evitare di perderti. Ecco Come trovarli: Pesce da Corvo: Il primo pesce si trova dando 25 lucenti a Corvo. Pesce Rubato dal Negozio di ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su gamerbrain
Notizie su altre fonti: little kitty
  • Little Kitty - Big City : Come ottenere la mappa e usarla

    Benvenuti a Little Kitty, Big City, dove un piccolo gatto esplora l’immensa metropoli alla ricerca di avventure e collezionabili. Per muoversi efficacemente in questa vasta città, è essenziale ottenere e utilizzare la mappa correttamente. Ecco una ...

  • Little Kitty Big City : Uscita annunciata

    In un mondo dove l’inesplorato si fonde con il fantastico, dove le strade della città risuonano dei miagolii dei felini e i palazzi si ergono come torri di grattacieli, sorge Little Kitty, Big City. Questo nuovo e affascinante gioco mini-open-world ...

Little Kitty, Big City Review - little kitty, Big City Review - A few breakout hits have been Untitled Goose Game and Stray; the newly released little kitty, Big City feels like a combination of those two titles. This 3D adventure platformer looks the part, but ...

Cat and dog's precious bestie bedtime ritual melts hearts on TikTok - Cat and dog's precious bestie bedtime ritual melts hearts on TikTok - Tiger the dog was six years old when she got a little kitty sister by the name of Akaiba, and their unique bond has gone viral on TikTok. Tiger the dog was six years old when she got a little kitty ...

Bill Cotterell: Will Dems be panther or kitty - Bill Cotterell: Will Dems be panther or kitty - Democrats must have known changing their party symbol from a docile donkey to a fierce Florida panther would evoke snickers from Republicans.

Video di Tendenza
Video Little Kitty
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.