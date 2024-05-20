Ligue 1 - classifica finale | Brest in Champion - beffato il Lilla Farioli in Europa League

Fonte : sport.quotidiano di 20 mag 2024

Ligue 1, classifica finale: Brest in Champions, beffato il Lilla. Farioli in Europa League (Di lunedì 20 maggio 2024) Milano, 20 maggio 2024 - Ultimo turno di Ligue 1 che regala emozioni ben oltre i novanta, canonici, minuti. Nella trentaquattresima giornata il Lione agguanta la Conference League grazie alla rete di Lacazette al 96', mentre il Nizza blinda l'Europa League e costringe il Lilla a passare dagli spareggi di Champions. Chi gioisce è il Brest, che vince e va diretto alla massima competizione europea per club. In fondo succede l'incredibile: il Metz perde 0-2 col PSG, mentre il Lorient ne rifila 5 al Clermont, le due squadre arrivano così a pari punti e con la stessa differenza reti (Lorient che ha recuperato un -7 dal Metz) ma a scendere è il Lorient. Ripercorriamo tutti i risultati e vediamo la classifica finale. Tutti i match del weekend ...
