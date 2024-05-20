Fonte : metropolitanmagazine di 20 mag 2024

L’artista Brianna Lance collabora con & Other Stories: arriva la capsule per l’estate 2024 (Di lunedì 20 maggio 2024) Una collab all’insegna della sostenibilità quella tra Brianna Lance e il celebre brand &; Other Stories. Per l’estate 2024 infatti brand e artista hanno ideato una capsule che prevede dei capi ispirati alla tecnica più amata dalL’artista: l’acquerello. Lei, già protagonista avvezza al mondo della moda, è rappresentata dalla Tappan Gallery. I suoi dipinti sono stati esposti alla Miami Art Week, al Freehand Hotel e allo Standard Hotel. Ha, inoltre, già collaborato con The Edition Hotels, Ciao Lucia e The Frankie Shop. Brianna Lance e &; Other Stories: come nasce la collab L’artista, che ha appunto già ...
