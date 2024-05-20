Fonte : sport.quotidiano di 20 mag 2024

Junior e children senza rivali. Etrea, azzurrini da applausi. Bis di Coppe (Di lunedì 20 maggio 2024) Due Coppe delle Nazioni vinte, quelle Junior e children, poi secondo posto degli under 21 e infine terza piazza del team pony. All’Etrea Sport Horses di Busto Arsizio, Varese, gli azzurrini hanno esaltato le rispettive gare a squadre. "E’ una grande soddisfazione – hanno dichiarato i tecnici Coata, Bergomi e Forte – vedere dei giovani che gareggiano come professionisti. In particolare nella Coppa children: a Compiègne e a Linz eravamo in testa nella prima manche e poi siamo stati superati, qui invece è successo il contrario: abbiamo costretto l’Olanda al barrage e infine l’abbiamo battuta". Ieri nei Gp altre vittorie e piazzamenti: le under 21 Ferrari (Alonki Hero Z) e Zoe (Nebbia delle Schiave) 2a e 3a nella prova vinta dallo spagnolo Smith Garazi (Emir de Burgo). Nel GP ...
