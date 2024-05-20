Fonte : oasport di 20 mag 2024

Indy500 - pole da record per McLaughlin Tripletta Penske

Indy500 pole

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a oasport©

Indy500, pole da record per McLaughlin. Tripletta Penske (Di lunedì 20 maggio 2024) Scott McLaughlin ha siglato la pole-position per la 108ma edizione della 500 Miglia Indianapolis, evento più importante della NTT IndyCar Series. Il neozelandese di casa Penske ha siglato la miglior prestazione di sempre con una media oraria sui quattro giri di 234.220 miglia orarie pari a 376.940 km/h.  Il pluricampione del Repco Supercars Championship ha preceduto l’australiano Will Power #12 e l’americano Josef Newgarden #2, le tre auto del Team Penske scatteranno quindi in prima fila come accaduto nel lontano 1998. Il californiano Alexander Rossi (McLaren #7), il protagonista della NASCAR Cup Series Kyle Larson (McLaren #17) e lo statunitense Santino Ferrucci (Foyt #14) seguiranno nell’ordine, i protagonisti citati hanno partecipato alla ‘Fast 6’ dopo aver superato l’ostacolo della prima sessione di qualifiche ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport
Notizie su altre fonti: mclaughlin penske

Indy 500: McLaughlin sets new pole record at 234.220mph in Penske sweep - Indy 500: mclaughlin sets new pole record at 234.220mph in penske sweep - The 2018 Indy 500 champion, Power gathered up a superb run that hit a four-lap average of 233.917mph, which knocked Josef Newgarden, team-mate to both mclaughlin and Power ... This marked the second ...

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin wins the Indianapolis 500 pole - Team penske’s Scott mclaughlin wins the Indianapolis 500 pole - The run is the fastest pole speed ever recorded in the history of the Indy 500. mclaughlin’s Team penske teammates, Will Power and Josef Newgarden, round out row one. This is the first All-penske ...

Scott McLaughlin of New Zealand sets pole speed record for Indianapolis 500 as Team Penske sweeps the front row - Scott mclaughlin of New Zealand sets pole speed record for Indianapolis 500 as Team penske sweeps the front row - Scott mclaughlin of New Zealand sets pole speed record for Indianapolis 500 as Team penske sweeps the front row ...

Video di Tendenza
Video Indy500 pole
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.