Il video di questo bambino attore non ha nulla a che fare con le cosiddette Pallywood o Gazawood

(Di lunedì 20 maggio 2024) Una delle narrazioni portate avanti durante il conflitto contro Hamas da parte dei sostenitori di Israele è quella della cosiddetta, dove i palestinesi vengono accusati di inscenare diverse tragedie per sensibilizzare il pubblico a loro favore. Esiste un’altra variante, la cosiddettacitata in uncondiviso dalla pagina Facebook italiana Progetto Dreyfus, dove la sceneggiata di unferito viene stoppata in quanto non realistica. La clip non riguarda l’attuale conflitto e non è stata realizzata durante le riprese di un falsoda diffondere come reale ai fini di propaganda. Per chi ha fretta La clip risale al 2022 ed è stata pubblicata su TikTok da un fotografo palestinese per raccontare il suo lavoro. Le riprese riguardano uno spot della Protezione Civile ...

