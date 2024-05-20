Il video di questo bambino attore non ha nulla a che fare con le cosiddette Pallywood o Gazawood

- Questo video non è un “dietro le quinte di Pallywood” a Gaza
Il 20 marzo 2024 la redazione di Facta ha ricevuto una segnalazione via WhatsApp che chiedeva di verificare un post pubblicato su Facebook due giorni prima. Nel contenuto social è presente un video che mostra un ragazzino cantare in mezzo a un ...
Fact Check: No ‘Pallywood’, this 2018 video shows a medical drill in Gaza - Fact Check: No ‘pallywood’, this 2018 video shows a medical drill in Gaza - The medical exercise was conducted during Medical Awareness Day. It featured participants simulating realistic injuries.
Fact Check: Video Allegedly Shows Gazans Filming Staged Hospital Footage. Here's What We Found - Fact Check: video Allegedly Shows Gazans Filming Staged Hospital Footage. Here's What We Found - On May 6, 2024, an X user shared footage of a man filming a woman in a hospital bedroom and claimed the video was staged by Gazans to win sympathy for the Palestinian cause and encourage donations to ...
Video Shows Gazans Filming Staged Hospital Footage - video Shows Gazans Filming Staged Hospital Footage - The X account @GAZAWOOD1 initially posted the video and asked whether the footage actually depicted a hospital. The account's name, "GAZAWOOD - the pallywood saga," was a reference to a conspiracy ...