H5n1, abituati a questo nome: dopo il Covid è il nuovo virus e fa paura (Di lunedì 20 maggio 2024) Non abbiamo fatto in tempo a dimenticarci del Covi che già i medici lanciano l’allerta per un altro virus: si tratta di H5n1. H5n1: abituiamoci a familiarizzare con questa sigla perché, nelle prossime settimane, probabilmente la sentiremo ripeter molto spesso dai medici e non solo da loro. dopo il Covid-19 arriva un altro virus che fa altrettanta paura. Il peggio non è ancora passato. Potrebbe verificarsi molto presto una nuova pandemia -(foto Pixabay)- Cityrumors.itSe pensavate che la pandemia di Covid sarebbe stata l’ultima, sbagliavate di grosso. Probabilmente il Covid è stato solo l’inizio di una serie di infezioni virali serie che possono essere trasmesse dagli animali agli uomini. Del resto i medici ci avevano avvisati che ...
