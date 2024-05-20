Golf - Schauffele vince il PGA Championship | primo major in carriera

- Golf : Pga Championship - vince l'americano Schauffele
Il Golfista statunitense n.3 al mondo e campione olimpico in carica Xander Schauffele ha vinto il Pga Championship, davanti al connazionale Bryson DeChambeau e al norvegese Viktor Hovland.
- Golf - Schauffele vince il PGA Championship dopo un finale palpitante. Si arrende all’ultimo putt DeChambeau
Valhalla non tradisce mai. Come ogni PGA Championship che si è disputato a Lousville le emozioni sono palpitanti, e durano fino all’ultimo putt dell’ultima buca. E alla fine c’è un nuovo nome nei campioni major, con il Wanamaker Trophy del 2024 che ...
- Golf - nel PGA Championship finale in volata : Schauffele e Morikawa allo sprint
Il PGA Championship si prepara a vivere un'ultima giornata con il fiato sospeso. A differenza di quanto sta avvenendo nel giro d'Italia, nel quale Pogacar è indiscusso dominatore, il secondo major sta per regalarci una volata degna della miglior ...
Golf fans want ‘Emmy Award’ for PGA Tour pro suffering yips and shanks in live TV segment - Golf fans want ‘Emmy Award’ for PGA Tour pro suffering yips and shanks in live TV segment - Golf Channel analyst Johnson Wagner has become a national hero in America during the PGA championship. Wagner has been tasked with recreating some of the most important shots of the championship ...
Schauffele wins PGA Championship for long-awaited first major - schauffele wins PGA championship for long-awaited first major - American Xander schauffele birdied the final hole to win the PGA championship by one shot over LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday to claim a ...
PGA Championship: Golf’s ‘nearly man’ Xander Schauffele in first major win - PGA championship: Golf’s ‘nearly man’ Xander schauffele in first major win - schauffele outdueled Bryson DeChambeau to win the PGA championship, capturing it with the lowest score in major history.