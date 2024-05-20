Fonte : sportface di 20 mag 2024

Golf - Schauffele vince il PGA Championship | primo major in carriera

Golf, Schauffele vince il PGA Championship: primo major in carriera (Di lunedì 20 maggio 2024) primo major in carriera per il Golfista statunitense n.3 al mondo Xander Schauffele che si aggiudica il Pga Championship, precedendo il connazionale Bryson DeChambeau e il norvegese Viktor Hovland. L’oro olimpico di Tokyo 2020 trionfa al Valhalla di Louisville con 263 (-21) con un ultimo giro da incorniciare: sette i birdie, uno dei quali all’ultima buca, con un solo bogey. Alla diciotto (par-5) il capolavoro che gli permette di tenere alle sue spalle DeChambeau (-20) con Hovland a -18. “Mi sono detto che questa è la mia opportunità: coglila. E ho pensato ‘Se vuoi diventare un grande campione, questo è il genere di cose che devi affrontare'”, ha detto Schauffele sul momento decisivo per la vittoria. Quarto posto per il belga Thomas Detry e lo statunitense Collin ...
